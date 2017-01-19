× First Warning Forecast: Scattered showers on tap for Friday

From sunshine to showers…The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a soggy stretch of weather.

Increasing clouds heading into the overnight hours. Temperatures will dip into the upper 30s to near 40. We could see a little bit of patchy fog as we head into Friday morning.

Mostly cloudy skies heading into Friday as an area of low pressure moves in from the southwest. We’ll see some scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 50s.

Most of the daylight hours on Saturday, will be dry. But by the evening, we could see a few scattered showers moving in ahead of a second area of low pressure. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be near 60.

Rain chance will continue as we head into Sunday and Monday. An isolated thunderstorm is not out of the question. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower 60s. Back to the 50s to start the workweek.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Chilly. Lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered PM showers (50%). Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: A slight chance for a scattered shower, otherwise mostly cloudy. (20%). Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

