Christian camp director makes first court appearance for sex crime charge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A former Christian camp executive director in Virginia Beach made his first court appearance today. On Tuesday, Jeffrey Bondi was indicted by a grand jury for a sexual penetration crime fifteen years ago.

Bondi showed up to court via video conference on Thursday wearing the classic orange jumpsuit. He was advised of his rights to an attorney.

Court sources say he plans to have a bond hearing at 3:00 pm.

Through our investigation, News 3 has learned Bondi may have met the victim during his time working at Young Life, although officials with the Christian-based organization confirm Bondi stopped working there in 1997.

Bondi retained a defense attorney, Stephen Pfeiffer, on Wednesday.

Pfeiffer told News 3 he is focusing on defending Bondi against these claims which are 15 years old.

In Virginia, there is no statute of limitations against felony crimes, and court records show this may have happened between October 26th and October 27th back in 2001.

We went by Bondi’s house on Wednesday, but he did not talk to us.

As a former executive director for Young Life, Bondi is a self-proclaimed man of faith. His attorney says that faith is being put to the test right now.

“I think anytime we go through trials and tribulations in our life, our faith is being tested,” Pfeiffer told News 3’s Merris Badcock outside the Virginia Beach Courthouse Thursday morning. “In joyous occasions, in tragedy, as well as facing allegations such as these, but hopefully everyone involved in this process, their faith will be tested and found to be resolute.”

In a statement, the current executive director of Young Life in Virginia Beach, Michael Terranova said: “We can confirm that Jeff Bondi formerly served on Young Life staff in Virginia Beach, VA and that he left that position in 1997. We are saddened to learn about allegations against Mr. Bondi regarding an incident in 2001, and we pray for resolution and healing for all involved.”

Sources close to Bondi confirm he left Young Life to work at Galilee Episcopal Church. We’ve reached out to them for a comment, and are awaiting a response.