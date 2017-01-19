× Busch Gardens Williamsburg offering two-park fun card deal with Water Country USA

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Calling all amusement park lovers!

Customers will be able to get unlimited visits to Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA through September 10.

Busch Gardens opens on March 25 and Water Country USA opens on May 20.

Regular retail price for the two park fun card is $105, the limited-time promotional price is $80

The offer is available online through March 31, 2017.

The promotion does not include parking, separate-ticketed events or in-park discounts.