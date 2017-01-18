Williamsburg housekeeper sentenced for stealing over $550K from elderly employer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Williamsburg woman was sentenced to 37 months in prison for stealing over $558,595.26 from her former employer.

Dana Morris, 42, pleaded guilty on July 14, 2016.

Morris worked for an elderly resident of Williamsburg as a housekeeper and personal assistant.

Between 2012 and 2014, Morris altered and forged 117 checks drawn on her employer’s personal checking account.

Morris deposited all of the checks into her personal checking account and spent the stolen money on over $445,000 in retail and entertainment items.

In March 2014, Morris, along with someone else, used $27,000 of the stolen money to purchase a new car.

She also falsely stated her income on her 2012 tax return, failing to report the majority of the stolen money. Morris evaded the assessment of personal income tax in 2013 and 2014 by failing to file tax returns and filing extensions in which she falsely stated she would owe no tax.

In total, Morris evaded the assessment and payment of income tax totaling $172,497.

RELATED:

Housekeeper pleads guilty to stealing over $550,000 from elderly employer

Housekeeper indicted for stealing over $500,000 from elderly man