× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Showers early, then clearing skies

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A return to sunshine… We will start today like Monday and Tuesday, with clouds and showers, but it will not stay. Expect mostly cloudy skies this morning with scattered showers early as a cold front moves through. Showers should move out by mid-morning to midday and clouds will begin to clear out this afternoon. Temperatures will start in the upper 50s this morning and warm into the low 60s this afternoon. It will be a bit breezy today with NW winds at 10 to 15 and gusts 20 to 25 mph.

We will see a solid dose to sunshine tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 50s, cooler but still above normal. Clouds will build in Friday morning with rain during the afternoon and evening as another line of fronts moves in. Highs Friday will reach the mid 50s.

It is looking like a bit of a 50/50 weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday and mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers on Sunday. Highs will warm into the upper 50s for the weekend.

Today: AM Showers (30%), PM Clearing, Breezy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: W/NW 10-15 G25

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: N 5-15

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 18th

1857 Winter Weather: Severe Snowstorm, Heavy Snowfall interior VA, Richmond cut off from DC

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.