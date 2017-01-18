Portsmouth detectives searching for missing 73-year-old woman

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding 73-year-old Barbara Cosgriff.

Cosgriff was last seen by her caregivers at her home in the 20 block of Cypress Road at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

When her caregiver came to check in on her later, Cosgriff could not be found.

Detectives are concerned for her well-being because she has a medical condition that requires monitoring by her caregivers.

According to detectives, Cosgriff may be driving a silver Toyota Echo with Virginia personalized tags FIZZ1.

Cosgriff is a white female, approximately 5’2″ talll and weighs around 150 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes.

If you see her or know her contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or Sergeant R. McDaniel at (757) 718-8093.