VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are investigating after bullet holes were found in a home Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the 4300 block of Trafton Arch around 11:15 a.m. on a report that gunshots were heard in the area.

Upon arrival, police found bullet holes in the caller’s home.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.