LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Celebrities dazzled crowds while walking the red carpet for the People’s Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on January 18.

The People’s Choice Awards is the only major awards show that is voted on by the public for fan favorites in the categories of movies, music, television, and digital.

Nominees are determined by national ratings averages, box-office grosses, music sales, social activity, and PeoplesChoice.com data.