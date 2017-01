× People from Hampton Roads to attend inauguration, women’s march in Washington, D.C.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – People from Hampton Roads are getting ready to attend the inauguration on Friday.

Others will be attending the women’s march on Saturday.

Hundreds of thousands of people will pack the National Mall during the events.

Several people from Hampton Roads tell News 3 they plan to attend the events.

News 3 is sending a crew to Washington. Reports will start on Thursday.