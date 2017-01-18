Norfolk Police searching for two Metro PCS armed robbery suspects

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are looking for two men who they say robbed a Metro PCS store on Military Highway.

Surveillance video shows the suspects going into the store on Monday around 10 a.m.

Once the suspects were inside the store, they pulled out a gun and demanded money from an employee.

After the employee gave the they cash, they ran away in an unknown direction.

They employee was the only person in the store at the time of the robbery. He was not injured.

The first suspect is described as a black man in his early 20s and around 5’5″ tall. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a Baltimore Ravens hat.

The second suspect is described as a black man around 6 feet tall. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and a ski mask.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.