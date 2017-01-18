Newport News man taken to hospital following shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 23-year-old Newport News man was taken to a local hospital following a shooting.

Just after 7:30 p.m., police received a number of calls reporting shots heard in the area of the 300 block of 73rd Street.

As officers were investigating, police received another call at 7:47 p.m. about a shooting victim at the Shell Station in the 9000 block of Warwick Blvd.

According to police, the victim was shot in the 300 block of 73rd Street.

The victim’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

