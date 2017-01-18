Man beaten in attempted robbery at Hampton hotel

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are investigating an attempted robbery that happened in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn in the 1900 block of Coliseum Drive.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, was standing outside of his hotel room when three men with guns came up to him and demanded money.

When the man refused, he was physically assaulted by the suspects.

As the victim ran away, the suspects fired shots at him. However, there were no injuries as a result of the gunfire.

The suspects ran away from the area and were last seen getting in a white sedan.

The first suspect is described as a black male, last seen wearing a black North Face hooded jacket and dark-colored camouflage pants. The second suspect is described as a black male, last seen wearing a light-colored hooded jacket and dark-colored pants. The third suspect is described as a black male, last seen wearing a black hooded jacket and dark-colored pants.

If you have any information that might help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.