Langley unit conducting exercise that may increase jet noise through Friday

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS – Residents near Joint Base Langley-Eustis may hear increased jet noise and other activity over the next few days as the 1st Fighter Wing conducts an operational exercise.

F-22 Raptors and personnel assigned to the 1st FW will test their capacity to conduct flying operations across various missions and scenarios. Personnel from the Virginia Air National Guard’s 192nd Fighter Wing will also participating in the exercise.

During the exercise there may be flying operations outside of normal operating hours and other abnormal activity. An advisory for increased jet noise near the base is in effect throughout the entire exercise. Incoming and outgoing traffic to Langley AFB will not be interrupted, but may experience slight delays.

The exercise is scheduled to conclude Friday, Jan. 20.