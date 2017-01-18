Graften High student charged with disorderly conduct, possession of weapon

YORKTOWN, Va. – A 15-year-old Grafton High School student was recently charged with disorderly conduct and possession of a weapon.

According to the York-Poquson Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of January 12, the student was in class throwing poppers (novelty noise-making fireworks) onto the floor.

School officials detained the boy and searched him. That’s when they found a switchblade knife in his possession.

In addition to the two charges, the school is determining whether further disciplinary actions will be taken.