CNU sweeps top 10 Division III doubleheader

January 18, 2017

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Three of the nation's top 20 Division III basketball teams played in Newport News Wednesday night.

The Christopher Newport women's basketball team improved to 16-0 on the season Wednesday.

The 6th ranked Christopher Newport women's team led wire-to-wire in a 75-67 win vs. ninth-ranked Mary Washington to remain unbeaten on the season. The Captains improved to 16-0 with a perfect 9-0 record in conference play, taking sole possession of the top spot in the league standings while the Eagles fall to 15-1, 8-1 in the Capital Athletic Conference. Entering the night, only ten Division III women's team had unblemished records.

The Christopher Newport men's basketball team defeated Mary Washington Wednesday.

The CNU men's team, ranked 3rd in the nation, knocked down seven three-point field goals in the second half Wednesday night, and 11 for the game, en route to an 81-65 victory over Mary Washington. The Capital Athletic Conference triumph was the 20th in a row at the Freeman Center for the third-ranked Captains, and the seventh straight since returning from holiday break. CNU's men's team has won 27 of its last 28 league games.