CNU sweeps top 10 Division III doubleheader

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Three of the nation's top 20 Division III basketball teams played in Newport News Wednesday night.

The 6th ranked Christopher Newport women's team led wire-to-wire in a 75-67 win vs. ninth-ranked Mary Washington to remain unbeaten on the season. The Captains improved to 16-0 with a perfect 9-0 record in conference play, taking sole possession of the top spot in the league standings while the Eagles fall to 15-1, 8-1 in the Capital Athletic Conference. Entering the night, only ten Division III women's team had unblemished records.

The CNU men's team, ranked 3rd in the nation, knocked down seven three-point field goals in the second half Wednesday night, and 11 for the game, en route to an 81-65 victory over Mary Washington. The Capital Athletic Conference triumph was the 20th in a row at the Freeman Center for the third-ranked Captains, and the seventh straight since returning from holiday break. CNU's men's team has won 27 of its last 28 league games.