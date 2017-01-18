× Burn Boot Camp comes to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The new year is here and so is a new way to workout!

Burn Boot Camp is exactly what is sounds like: a high-intensity, 45 minute circuit workout for women.

The classes run Monday through Saturday and offer a different workout each time all led by a personal trainer.

Burn Boot Camp Virginia Beach offers focus meetings and body diagnostics to help members concentrate on fitness and health goals. They also offer free childcare while you work out.

Classes run from 5am to 10am and then start back up in the evenings from 4:30pm to 8:15pm.

You can try it out for $30 for 30 days – check out their website for more information. And check out their Facebook page to follow along with workouts and progress.