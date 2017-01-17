Woman robbed in Newport News after posting classified ad, suspect arrested

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police have arrested a man who is suspected of robbing a woman after she posted an ad on the classified advertising website, Back Page.

Police say a woman was at the Best Western Motel in the 500 block of Operations Drive on January 2 when she was robbed at gunpoint.

The victim was a 23-year-old woman who said she got a text message from an unknown male answering her Back Page ad.

The man was wearing a black beanie, black hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans when he got to the victim’s room. He then reportidely asked if she was alone and showed a black handgun.

The suspect then robbed the victim of her cash and her cell phone before leaving on foot.

On Tuesday police said the suspect was identified as 28-year-old Craig Alexander Brodie.

Brodie is charged with one count each of robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was placed in the custody of the Newport News City Jail after turning himself in to police on January 13.