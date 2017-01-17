U.S. Navy sailor pleads guilty to production of child porn over four years

WAYNE Co., N.C. – A Navy sailor pleaded guilty Tuesday on charges of producing child porn, according to the Department of Justice.

26-year-old Jordan Lee Adams of Wayne County pleaded guilty to charges of production of child pornography.

According to court documents Adams produced sexually explicit videos and images of four minor females on various occasions from 2009 through 2013.

One of the graphic videos depicts Adams engaging in sexual acts with a 14-year-old girl when he was a 21 years old.

Adams also uploaded a sexually explicit image he produced of a 15-year-old girl to a social media group.

The image was later sent to the victim by a stranger on the internet who threatened to ‘sextort’ her, meaning he would distribute the image further unless she sent him additional images of herself.

Adams also possessed sexually explicit images of 10 minor females previously identified as victims by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Adams faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison when sentenced on April 13.