× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Still cloudy but warmer

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cloudy again but warming up… Today is going to look a lot like yesterday but will feel a bit different. Expect widespread clouds again today with isolated showers and drizzle at times. Temperatures will start in the mid 40s this morning and warm into the upper 50s this afternoon, about 10 degrees above normal. Rain chances will increase tonight as a cold front approaches.

Expect scattered showers for Wednesday morning as the cold front pushes through. Most areas will see less than ¼” of rainfall. Showers should taper off by midday and clouds will start to break up in the afternoon. Highs will warm into the mid 60s on Wednesday but cooler air moves back in behind the front. Highs will drop into the mid 50s for Thursday but we should see a solid dose of sunshine. Clouds and rain chances return to end the work week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%). Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tomorrow: AM Showers (40%), PM Clearing, Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W/NW 10-15+

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 17th

1985 Winter Weather: 3.2″ snow – Salisbury

2008 1-2 Inch Snowfall South-Central VA

2013 Snow 2-4 inches South Central VA Richmond SW to Farmville

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.