HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Tim Molina of Happy Paws and his 12 year old Yellow Labrador Retriever Daisy share some insights into dog training and a few tricks.

Happy Paws is a collaborative project of the Chesapeake Humane Society, Norfolk SPCA and Virginia Beach SPCA that provides education and training to strengthen the bond between companion animals and their families.

For more information: www.happypawstraining.org

