THE VAMPIRE DIARIES new episode, Friday 01/20 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“The Simple Intimacy of the Near Touch” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

THE PAGEANT – Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon (Ian Somerhalder) return to Mystic Falls at Sybil’s (guest star Nathalie Kelley) request as she is still in search of the historical artifact. Bonnie (Kat Graham) returns from Paris wearing a vile of Enzo’s (Michael Malarkey) blood making Caroline (Candice King), wonder if she will become a vampire. Stefan, Damon, Caroline, Bonnie and Enzo all attend the Miss Mystic Falls pageant where Sybil continues to taunt Damon with memories of Elena. Geoff Shotz directed the episode, written by Neil Reynolds and Penny Cox (#809). Original airdate: 1/20/2017.