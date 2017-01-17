THE FLASH new episode, Tuesday 01/24 at 10pm after ACC Basketball on WGNT 27

“Borrowing Problems from the Future” — (approx. 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

BARRY FIGHTS FOR IRIS — Barry (Grant Gustin) is tormented by his vision of the future where Iris (Candice Patton) is murdered by Savitar. When a criminal named Plunder (guest star Stephen Huszar) shows up in Central City, Barry recalls the villain’s presence in his vision of the future and fears that if he catches Plunder, it will cement Iris’ fate. Confused about Barry’s hesitation to stop Plunder, Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) decides to step in as Kid Flash. Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) offers Julian (Tom Felton) a job. Millicent Shelton directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & David Kob (#310). Original airdate 1/24/2017.