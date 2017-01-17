Newport News Police search for suspect who stole money, phones from Metro PCS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police said a man entered into a Metro PCS on Tuesday as it was opening and robbed the store.

The store is located at 5101-B Jefferson Ave., and police said a black male entered, implied he had a gun, and forced the store clerk to the register to give him cash.

The suspect then made the clerk get into the bathroom and took cell phones and store deposits.

Police said during the robbery the clerk fled the business and called police.

The man fled in the southbound direction, according to police.

Several thousands of dollars in store merchandise and cash were taken.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 6 feet tall, skinny build, wearing a blue hoodie, black jeans, and a ski mask.

If you have any information that can help authorities call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.