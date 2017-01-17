First Warning Traffic – Tuesday bridge openings and delays

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 18 and 19 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from Friday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Jan. 23 at 5 a.m.

I-264 West: Single lane closure between Effingham Street and Frederick Boulevard Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.