First Warning Forecast: Tracking mild temps and several rain chances

Tracking mild temps and several rain chances….It’s hard to believe it’s January with highs in the 50s and 60s. And that’s exactly what we’re tracking this week, along with several chances for rain.

As we move through our Tuesday evening, expect mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers will be possible as a frontal system approaches the viewing area tonight. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Winds will be gusty from the southwest.

A few scattered showers will be possible Wednesday morning as a cold front sweeps through the area. Once the front pushes farther to the south, we’ll see our skies gradually clear, going from mostly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs are expected in the low 60s. Winds will take a shift from the west to the northwest, ushering in some slightly cooler weather for the rest of the work week.

In fact, we’re expecting highs in the mid 50s on Thursday and Friday. We’ll see sun and clouds on Thursday. By Friday, another weather system moves in from our southwest, pushing rain in our direction.

This weekend, our weather will be a bit unsettled, but we’re not expecting a washout. Highs will be in the 50s.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40%). Low temperatures in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph, with higher gusts.

Wednesday: AM Showers (20-30%). Mostly Cloudy to Mostly Sunny. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Sun and Clouds. Mild. High temperatures in the mid 50s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

