CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND new episode, Friday 01/20 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Josh is the Man of My Dreams, Right?” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLS) (HDTV)

BLAME IT ON THE WEATHER — When the Santa Ana winds blow into town, they cause everyone in West Covina to act a little strangely and question their relationships and priorities. Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) and Nathaniel (Scott Michael Foster) get to know each other better while Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin) and Darryl (Pete Gardner) confront an ongoing dilemma in their friendship. Vincent Rodriguez III, Gabrielle Ruiz and Vella Lovell also star. Elisabeth Kiernan Averick wrote the episode, directed by Michael Patrick Jann (#211). Original airdate 1/20/2017