Chesapeake city council to address rezoning

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake city council will vote on whether or not to rezone two areas Tuesday night. The rezoning of one neighborhood would bring more than 40 homes and families are concerned that would overcrowd the schools even more. The Willow Lakes, David’s Mill, Lakes of Jolliff and Jolliff Woods communities are what could potentially be affected.

Families told News 3 they have moved to the area specifically so their children could attend certain schools. But since those are becoming overcrowded, they are concerned building 40 more houses would make the matter worse.

According to the city of Chesapeake’s agenda, the planning commission is recommending council to approve the rezoning because the housing developers will connect Willow Lake and David’s Mill Drives. This would create another way in and out of the community. The developers, Coastal Virginia Developers would also give the city $4,000 cash for each house built. This project is called Gray’s Pointe.

Another area up for rezoning would be for the Joliff Landing project, which would build a shopping area in the Western Branch.