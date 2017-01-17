‘Blessing in a Bag’ returns to Chesapeake Chick-fil-a

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chick-fil-a off Battlefield Boulevard is asking for your help!

They’re collecting winter items to be given to local homeless shelters.

From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., you can go to the restaurant, donate items and make cards to be put into each ‘Blessing in a Bag’.

They are looking for items like winter coats, socks and gloves, laundry detergent, shaving cream, granola bars and band aids to stock the bags.

If you would like to help out, the store is located at 1516 Sam’s Circle!