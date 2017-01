Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Virginia Opera’s production of The Magic Marksman will showcase a seldom seen masterpiece and give Virginians a long overdue taste of the opera that set the standard from which future German opera evolved. We meet Adam Turner, Principal Conductor and Artistic Advisor for the Virginia Opera and Katie Polit, playing the role of Aennchen in The Magic Marksman.

For more information: vaopera.org