The Virginia Flower & Garden Expo is coming to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – It’s that time of year again when people start to think about spring and begin to plan their personal gardens.

The Virginia Flower & Garden Expo will be in Virginia Beach from January 27-29.

Attendees will get the chance to shop and participate with garden and landscape displays, participate in flower-arranging challenges, look at artist alley, get your family involved with children’s activities, and much more.

The expo is also looking for volunteers.

Event details:

Virginia Beach Convention Center – 1000 19th Street, Virginia Beach

January 27th- 29th

Friday-Saturday – 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

$10 at the door; kids 12 and under are free, discounts are available