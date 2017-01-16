Norfolk honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the City of Norfolk sponsored several events to remember the life and legacy of Dr. King.

More than one hundred people spent their morning at the Downtown Norfolk memorial to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

For attendees like Mary Marshall, there was nothing that could keep her away.

"I would not miss it for the world," said Marshall. "I took the bus from the other side to get here, because it was very important. I got up at 5 a.m. as a matter of fact, I was at the bus stop at 6 a.m. to be here on time."

On Monday, a ceremony was held at the Attucks Theater. Through speakers and performances, attendees were able to hear Dr. King's message and see how his legacy is still affecting the community today.

"My public service of course and my council public service was always inspired by Dr. King," said Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander. "His message as a preacher, as a teacher, as a theologian, as an activist, as a drum major for social justice."