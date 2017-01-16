× New information about an unsolved murder after woman shot taking out the trash

NORFOLK, Va. – New information about the murder of a 59- year old woman who was gunned down outside her home in April taking out the trash.

Norfolk Police were called to Trice Terrace when Lillian Bond was found shot to death in front of her home.

It happened just before noon on April 19th.

Court records indicate a witness saw an older mold black and grey Lexus LS 400 drive up to the victim, the passenger got out and started shooting.

The witness told authorities the car had North Carolina license plates and that the witness ran and called 911.

Records state that through their investigation they were able to obtain video of the possible suspect’s vehicle using tunnels and other surveillance.

Police told News 3 last week they had a vehicle of interest back then, however to this date, no one has been charged in Bond’s death.

Norfolk Police worked with Greensboro law enforcement in North Carolina. They identified the driver of Lexus. He was arrested along with a woman for trafficking MDMA and other weapons charges.

Meanwhile, it’s been several agonizing months for Bond’s family members. Bond’s sister said this has been absolutely awful not knowing what happened to her sister or why.

She said the two women spoke before the shooting. The family said this experience has been horrifying and they are desperately searching for answers.

“I have no reason to believe that she was targeted directly again she’s what we consider a neighborhood mom,” said Bond’s niece, Tiese Bright.

If you have any information that could help police any of these shooting investigations, call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.