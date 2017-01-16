More than 6,000 service members prepare to support 58th presidential inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C. – More than 6,000 service members have been working for weeks as part of a military task force preparing for the 58th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C. this Friday.

The ceremony, in which Donald Trump will formally become President of the United States, is steeped in tradition.

“This peaceful transfer of power is so important for this country,” said Maj. Gen. Bradley A. Becker, commander of the Joint Task Force – National Capital Region.

The Joint Task Force – National Capital Region coordinates all military ceremonial support for the inaugural period.

It includes members from all branches of the armed forces, including Reserve and National Guard.

The inaugural period runs from January 15 to January 24.

The first event happened Sunday with a rehearsal for the inauguration.