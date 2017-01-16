× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Cool today but 60s ahead

Cloudy and cool… Expect widespread clouds today with scattered showers and drizzle. The best chance for showers will be this morning but overall rainfall totals will be low. Temperatures will start near 40 this morning and only warm into the mid 40s this afternoon. Clouds will stick around overnight with isolated showers possible and lows returning to the low 40s.

Expect mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers again tomorrow. It will be much warmer with highs near 60. Clouds and showers will continue for Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s. A slight cool down moves in for the end of the week. Highs will slip into the mid and upper 50s to end the week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%). Highs near 60. Winds: S 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 16th

1831 Winter Weather: “The Great Snowstorm” Heavy Snow, Blizzard Conditions

2003 Winter Storm: 4-8″ Central VA, 1-3″ Coastal VA

