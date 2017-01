CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Public Schools are hosting a teacher job fair for positions for the 2017-2018 school year.

Candidates interested in attending the job fair are encouraged to register and complete an application online here.

The fair will take place at Indian River High School at 1969 Braves Trail in Chesapeake from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on February 1.