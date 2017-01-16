Girls on the Run Hampton Roads needs coaches!

Girls on the Run is is a non-profit program for girls from the third grade up to the eight grade with a mission to inspire them to learn and run.

The Girls on the Run curriculum has 24 lessons and combines training for a 5K event.

Girls learn to become independent thinkers while enhancing their problem solving skills and making healthy life decisions.

The coaches work with the girls’ schools, parents, other volunteers, staff, and the community.

Nationally, Girls on the Run has a network of 200+ locations, according to the organization’s website.

The local branch is in need of coaches because they have recently lost some of their volunteers.

A description of coaching duties is laid out on the site and says the program meets twice a week for 90 minutes over the course of 12 weeks.

There is a national coach certification that volunteers must complete which includes one hour of online learning and five hours of a workshop session with GOTR staff.

Click here to register and to learn more about the coaching program.