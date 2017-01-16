× 5 killed after gunfire erupts at Mexican club

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico – Gunfire erupted early Monday at a club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, leaving at least five people dead and a dozen others injured, according to government sources from the state of Quintana Roo.

The shooting broke out at an electronic music festival that had drawn visitors from around the world to the beach resort city.

Video of the aftermath posted on social media showed frantic club-goers rushing into the street as rescuers arrived at the scene.