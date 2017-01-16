20-year-old gunshot victim suffers life threatening injuries in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police say they are on scene of a shooting that happened Monday afternoon.

The incident was in the 900 block of Garden Drive. Police communications got a call reporting the shooting around 2 p.m.

Police say the victim is a 20-year-old male. He was found lying in the street and medics transported him to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.