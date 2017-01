PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police are hoping to reunite a dog with its owner.

According to police, an officer found a brown and white female pitbull while he was on patrol.

Police say the dog was wandering around with no owner in sight.

The officer says the dog is very friendly.

The dog was dropped off at the Portsmouth Humane Society.

If you know who the owner of the dog is, call Portsmouth Humane Society at (757) 397-6004.