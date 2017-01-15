Man airlifted to hospital after being thrown from car in Suffolk crash

SUFFOLK, Va. – A man was thrown from his car after a two vehicle crash at Route 58 westbound at the Downtown Suffolk exit.

Police received a call about the crash at 12:42 p.m.

According to police, an Acura hit a minivan, ran off the roadway and landed in a wooded area.

The driver of the Acura was ejected.

All of the people involved in the crash received medical treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel.

The people in the minivan, two adults and two juveniles, were not injured.

The man thrown from the car was airlifted by Nightingale to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

The Downtown Suffolk exit on Route 58 westbound is completely closed and traffic is being detoured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.