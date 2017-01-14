Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office holds ceremony for promotions, retirements

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office held a promotions and retirements ceremony Saturday.

They recognized 14 promotions and 17 retirees.

Two lieutenants were promoted to Captain: Christina Mapes, who has served 22 years, and Alvie Culanding, who has served 19 and a half years. Culanding is the first Filipino captain of the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office.

“You have proven your value time and time again and have earned these promotions through your hard work and diligence every single day. You are the elite of the elite and you deserve to be congratulated,” said Sheriff Ken Stolle. “I know you will make us proud and will continue to lead and uphold the high standards that define the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office.”

Since April 2016, 10 deputies, five auxiliary deputies and two civilians have retired from the Sheriff’s Office with more than 300 years of combined service.

“Thank you for your years of loyal service,” said Sheriff Stolle. “We are indebted to you for sharing your talents, your time and your lives with us. You will be missed, but your contributions to the Sheriff’s Office and to the citizens of Virginia Beach will not be forgotten.”