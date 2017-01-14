Virginia Beach Police investigate shooting that left juvenile injured

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 1800 block of Gravenhurst Drive.

The call came in on January 14 at 2:22 p.m.

When officers arrived, they were unable to find any victims or suspects.

Shortly after, the shooting victim showed up at a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the victim is a juvenile. No suspects are in custody.

Police have not released a description of a suspect.

If you have any information that might help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.