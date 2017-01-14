The Locker Room Show | January 13

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the first half of The Locker Room, new faces are in charge of new places in the NFL. Former William & Mary safety Sean McDermott is headed to lead the Buffalo Bills. In the second half, ODU Hoops is surging in conference play but their focused on keeping pace with plenty of conference games remaining, and NSU is trying to stave off the injury bug, and the snow, to finish a tumultuous season strong.