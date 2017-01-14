× Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Still chilly, clouds give way to some sunshine by afternoon

A front will remain to our south through Monday. This will give way to more clouds than anything.

Heading into Sunday morning, there is a chance to see a little bit of fog. We’ll start the day with mostly cloudy skies and then some clearing as we head into the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Some areas that see a little bit more sunshine may reach the 50 degree mark.

Monday is looking mostly dry, but cloudy for MLK day. A warm front will lift north of the area on Tuesday helping temperatures to warm. Above normal temperatures Tuesday through Saturday. Our normal high for this time of year is 48 degrees and we’ll be back into the 60s! We do have some chances for rain Wednesday night and Friday. Still a little far out, so keeping it at a 30 percent chance.

Sunday: Clouds in the morning followed by some sunshine in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: N 10-15 mph.

Sunday night: Increasing clouds with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NE around 5 mph.

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Facebook Fan Page https://www.facebook.com/aprilwx/

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Twitter Page https://twitter.com/April_Loveland

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.