VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man was hospitalized after being shot at a house party in Virginia Beach in the 5500 block of Merner Lane.

The call came in around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

According to police, an altercation at the party led to the gunfire.

One man was taken to the hospital with a life threatening gunshot wound.

Police do not have a suspect description at this time.

If you have any information that may help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.