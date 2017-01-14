Fort Lee soldier charged with rape in Henrico County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A Fort Lee soldier has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault at a Henrico home that happened Thursday, January 12.

Henrico Police Lieutenant Richard Cosby told WTVR they responded to a report of a sexual assault in the 4400 block of Sprenkle Lane, which is not far from the Henrico County Jail.

Police charged 24-year-old Travis Jermaine Godfrey, a solider stationed at Fort Lee, with rape.

A spokesperson confirmed he is a Private First Class with the Headquarters 832 Ordinance Battalion.