Fort Lee soldier charged with rape in Henrico County

Posted 3:42 pm, January 14, 2017, by , Updated at 03:43PM, January 14, 2017
Travis Godfrey (Photo: WTVR)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A Fort Lee soldier has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault at a Henrico home that happened Thursday, January 12.

Henrico Police Lieutenant Richard Cosby told WTVR they responded to a report of a sexual assault in the 4400 block of Sprenkle Lane, which is not far from the Henrico County Jail.

Police charged 24-year-old Travis Jermaine Godfrey, a solider stationed at Fort Lee, with rape.

A spokesperson confirmed he is a Private First Class with the Headquarters 832 Ordinance Battalion.