Chesapeake Police investigate attempted bank robbery at BB&T Bank

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Police are investigating an attempted bank robbery at BB&T bank in the 3100 block of Western Branch Boulevard.

On Saturday around 10:45 a.m., a black male in his late 20’s entered the bank and presented a note to the teller demanding money.

The teller pressed the alarm and when she turned back towards the suspect, he was leaving the location in an unknown direction.

Police continue to investigate this incident and have no further information at this time.

If you have any information that may help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.