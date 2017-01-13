Woman who didn’t know she was pregnant gives birth to healthy girl

SAGINAW, Mich. – Local first responders received a call unlike any they’ve received before.

On Thursday they received a big thank you from the new mother whose baby they helped bring into the world.

“It was just crazy,” Deadriannae Harris told WNEM-TV.

It was a trip to the bathroom Harris will never forget. She thought she had to relieve herself, but it turns out she was in labor.

“I was just stuck, just stuck and the baby ended up coming out and that was it. It was just sitting there,” Harris said.

The bundle of joy, Londyn Mayes, had just come into the world. The baby was laying in the tub when Harris called 911.

Melissa Wesener answered on the other end of the line and quickly dispatched first responders to Harris’ home.

“It was nice that it was a happy ending. We don’t always get happy endings in our line of work so it is nice when it is a happy ending. Everybody is safe, baby is safe, mom is doing well. So I was very fortunate to be part of that,” Wesener said.

The real kicker is Harris said she had no idea she was expecting.

“Everybody was like, ‘You’re pregnant’ and I was like, ‘No, I can’t be. I’m still, you know, having my monthlies.’ I’m like, ‘No, it ain’t me,'” Harris said.

Harris said she is grateful to the police that showed up at her door. The baby’s middle name is a tribute to two of those officers who are named Jordan.

Both mom and daughter are resting comfortably at the hospital. A place Harris hopes she will be when or if she gives birth again.

“If I could do it over again I don’t think I would do it like that, not at home,” Harris said.