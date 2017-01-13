William Peter Blatty, author of The Exorcist, dies at 89

Author and filmmaker William Peter Blatty, who scared millions with the best-selling novel and Oscar-winning movie “The Exorcist,” has died.

Blatty passed away Thursday evening at a hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, his widow, Julie Alicia Blatty, told CNN. He was 89 years old.

“It was multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer. He was only diagnosed last month,” said Blatty. “We were married for 33 years.”

Blatty is best known for the 1971 New York Times bestselling novel “The Exorcist,” and the film adaption of the book, released in 1973, on which he served as producer and writer.

The horror story was about a child, played by actress Linda Blair, who was possessed by a demon.

The film was nominated for ten Academy Awards, winning for Best Sound Mixing and Best Adapted Screenplay.

The film’s director, William Friedkin, tweeted Friday morning, “William Peter Blatty, dear friend and brother who created The Exorcist passed away yesterday.”

Fellow author Stephen King tweeted, “RIP William Peter Blatty, who wrote the great horror novel of our time. So long, Old Bill.”

Blatty’s widow told CNN, “He was the most generous, loving, hysterical husband, father and grandfather. I was just profoundly blessed to be married to him. He was a wonderful man.”

It wasn’t all about big scares for Blatty, his widow told CNN. “He had a big heart and he was very very funny.”

Blatty co-wrote the screenplay for the 1964 film “A Shot in the Dark” and his widow said, “He had such a whimsical sense of humor. We laughed a lot together.”