Thousands of rock salt lamps recalled due to shock, fire hazards

About 80,000 Lumière brand rock salt lamps are being recalled due to shock and fire hazards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The lamps are a shock and fire hazard because the dimmer switch and/or outlet plug can overheat and ignite.

The lamps were sold in Michaels stores from July 2016 through November 2016 for between $15 and $20.

The recall includes three rock salt lamps sold under the Lumière brand:

Description SKU UPC Rock of Gibraltar Lamp 495144 00886946056253 Carnival of Lights 495433 00886946058325 Basket of Rocks 495146 00886946056277

No injuries have been reported yet, but consumers should immediately stop using the lamps and return them to any Michaels store for a full refund.